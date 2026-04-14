Nvidia Denies PC Maker Acquisition Report; Dell, HP Stocks Reverse Gains

Nvidia denies PC acquisition report, calls claims false
Dell Technologies, HP Inc. stocks reverse gains after initial surge
AI deal speculation triggers volatility despite no confirmed acquisition plans
US chipmaker Nvidia has denied a media report suggesting it is exploring an acquisition of a major PC manufacturer, calling the claims "false," according to a statement published by Bloomberg News.
A report by SemiAccurate had earlier said Nvidia was in talks for over a year to acquire a large company that could "reshape the PC landscape," sparking a rally in shares of Dell Technologies and HP.
"The media report is false; Nvidia is not engaged in discussions to acquire any PC maker," a company spokesperson told the news publication.
Following the clarification, both stocks reversed gains in extended trading. Dell shares fell 3.4% after earlier rising 6.7% to close at a record high of $189.79, while HP declined more than 3% after gaining 5.3% during the day to close at $19.23.
Dell and HP remain among the largest global PC vendors. According to Gartner, HP held around 19% market share in the first quarter, trailing Lenovo at nearly 27%, while Dell accounted for about 17%.
Nvidia, the world’s most valuable company, is a leading supplier of chips powering artificial intelligence workloads. CEO Jensen Huang has been a key advocate for AI adoption across industries.
The company invested about $70 billion in partners and customers in the fiscal year ended January to expand its AI ecosystem. Dell, a major partner, manufactures AI servers using Nvidia chips and expects to generate around $50 billion in revenue from that segment in the current fiscal year ending January 2027.
Anthropic Deal Signals Shift In AI Infrastructure
In a separate development, Anthropic has signed one of the largest compute deals in the AI industry, committing to multiple gigawatts of next-generation TPU capacity from Google and Broadcom.
The agreement, potentially worth hundreds of billions of dollars from 2027, represents a major shift in AI infrastructure spending, with most of the investment directed towards Google's in-house chips rather than Nvidia's GPUs.
The deal is expected to provide Anthropic access to nearly 5GW of computing capacity. With each gigawatt estimated to cost between $35 billion and $50 billion to build, the total commitment points to one of the largest chip procurement decisions in the sector.