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Nvidia Denies PC Maker Acquisition Report; Dell, HP Stocks Reverse Gains

Chip giant’s denial of takeover talks wipes out rally in Dell and HP, underscoring market sensitivity to AI-era deal speculation

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Satyam Mishra
Updated on:
Updated on:
Image from GetWallpapers
Nvidia Photo: Image from GetWallpapers
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Nvidia denies PC acquisition report, calls claims false

  • Dell Technologies, HP Inc. stocks reverse gains after initial surge

  • AI deal speculation triggers volatility despite no confirmed acquisition plans

US chipmaker Nvidia has denied a media report suggesting it is exploring an acquisition of a major PC manufacturer, calling the claims "false," according to a statement published by Bloomberg News.

A report by SemiAccurate had earlier said Nvidia was in talks for over a year to acquire a large company that could "reshape the PC landscape," sparking a rally in shares of Dell Technologies and HP.

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"The media report is false; Nvidia is not engaged in discussions to acquire any PC maker," a company spokesperson told the news publication.

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Following the clarification, both stocks reversed gains in extended trading. Dell shares fell 3.4% after earlier rising 6.7% to close at a record high of $189.79, while HP declined more than 3% after gaining 5.3% during the day to close at $19.23.

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Dell and HP remain among the largest global PC vendors. According to Gartner, HP held around 19% market share in the first quarter, trailing Lenovo at nearly 27%, while Dell accounted for about 17%.

Nvidia, the world’s most valuable company, is a leading supplier of chips powering artificial intelligence workloads. CEO Jensen Huang has been a key advocate for AI adoption across industries.

The company invested about $70 billion in partners and customers in the fiscal year ended January to expand its AI ecosystem. Dell, a major partner, manufactures AI servers using Nvidia chips and expects to generate around $50 billion in revenue from that segment in the current fiscal year ending January 2027.

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In a separate development, Anthropic has signed one of the largest compute deals in the AI industry, committing to multiple gigawatts of next-generation TPU capacity from Google and Broadcom.

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The deal is expected to provide Anthropic access to nearly 5GW of computing capacity. With each gigawatt estimated to cost between $35 billion and $50 billion to build, the total commitment points to one of the largest chip procurement decisions in the sector.

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