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Heritage Foods Q4 Net Profit Drops 37% to ₹24 Crore

Heritage Foods reported a sharp decline in quarterly net profit amid pressure on margins and rising operational expenses

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PTI
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Heritage Foods Ltd on Monday posted a 37.26 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 23.94 crore for the fourth quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal on higher expenses.

The Hyderabad-based company had posted a net profit of Rs 38.16 crore a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.

While total income for the January-March quarter rose to Rs 1157.56 crore from Rs 1048.46 crore a year-ago, the expenses remained higher at Rs 1132.40 crore in Q4FY26 against Rs 990.59 crore in Q4FY25.

Insurgent Tatas

1 May 2026

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For the full 2025-26 fiscal, the company reported a net profit of Rs 150.13 crore, down by 20.26 per cent from Rs 188.28 crore in the preceding financial year.

Heritage Foods Executive Director Brahmani Nara said FY26 witnessed one of the toughest operating environments for the dairy industry in recent years, marked by severe milk shortages, elevated procurement inflation and weak flush season.

Despite these challenges, Heritage Foods delivered resilient revenue growth, she added.

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