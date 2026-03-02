Delhivery Launches SmartAssist: AI Agent to Automate Logistics Support for SMBs

Delhivery launched SmartAssist, an AI-driven agent automating Level 1 support for small businesses
The tool executes "conversation-to-action" workflows, performing system-level updates like GSTIN and bank records
Users can track RTO trends and COD settlements across B2C and PTL accounts instantly
Logistics company Delhivery on Monday announced the launch of Delhivery One SmartAssist, an AI-driven smart agent designed to automate Level 1 customer support.
The solution enables small businesses to resolve operational queries and execute critical shipment-related actions in real time through a unified “conversation-to-action” workflow.
Integrated directly into the Delhivery One platform, SmartAssist eliminates the friction associated with manual ticketing by allowing users to manage shipments, analyse performance, and update account details through a single chat interface.
Unlike traditional FAQ-based chatbots, Delhivery One SmartAssist functions as an active agent capable of performing system-level updates. Its core capabilities span the entire shipment lifecycle, from order creation to financial settlement and account management.
The agent offers support through advanced analytics, interactive feature tours, and seamless account-level configurations, including updating bank account details and GSTIN records without manual intervention.
In addition, the agent enables a Universal Search feature, allowing clients to locate AWBs, Pickup Requests (PURs), or Lorry Receipts (LRs) across B2C, PTL (Part Truckload), and cross-border accounts in one place without switching tabs. The assistant also introduces deep analytical capabilities, enabling clients to view their RTO percentage, analyse return trends by state, and track COD remittance status, including expected settlement dates and transaction reference numbers, within seconds.
For issues that require further investigation, Delhivery One SmartAssist maintains a seamless connection to Delhivery’s customer support team and automatically generates a support ticket that includes a complete operational summary and relevant context. This ensures that human agents have all the necessary information for faster and more informed resolution.
“Small businesses need high-quality support at their fingertips. With SmartAssist, we are able to deliver that at scale. The tool leverages large language models to provide real-time assistance for a significant portion of queries that can be resolved instantly with the right contextual information,” said Nikhil Vij, Senior Vice President and Head of Product at Delhivery.
The SmartAssist chatbot supports more than 12 languages, including English, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Urdu, Arabic, and Nepali, ensuring accessibility across Delhivery’s diverse, pan-India client base. The launch further reinforces Delhivery’s position as a technology-led logistics player leveraging AI solutions to address the evolving needs of Indian businesses.