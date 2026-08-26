Micromax Sets Up Family Office With ₹250 Cr Corpus To Support Deep-Tech Innovators

Homegrown technology company Micromax Informatics on Wednesday said it has launched its family office with a corpus of ₹250 crore to support the next generation of deep-tech startups in India and across global markets.
The family office will focus on investments in startups operating across AI, semiconductors, defence technology, space technology and robotics, primarily in the early stages of business, with a focus on businesses building differentiated technologies and scalable intellectual property.
"Micromax Informatics...announced the launch of its Family Office with a corpus of ₹250 crore to support the next generation of deep-tech startups in India and across global markets," the company said in a statement.
The initiative will combine strategic capital, manufacturing expertise and semiconductor ecosystem access to help Indian and global startups scale.
Beyond capital, the family office will leverage the broader Micromax ecosystem to give founders strategic and industry access that can help accelerate growth.
The company said its joint venture firm MiPhi Semiconductors will play a key role in this ecosystem by bringing access to its semiconductor technology network and global partnerships, including its joint venture with Phison Electronics.
"Together with Bhagwati Products' manufacturing capabilities, this will enable portfolio companies to tap into relevant technology partners, supply-chain networks and manufacturing expertise as they move from product development to commercialisation and scale," the statement said.
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Micromax Informatics co-founder Rahul Sharma said the deep-tech start-ups stand at the forefront of a technology-led transformation that will define the economic and strategic future for decades to come.
"While entrepreneurial ambition and innovation are stronger than ever, building globally competitive deep-tech companies requires access to far more than capital. Having lived that experience with Micromax, through this, we aim to empower founders with the resources, partnerships and industry expertise needed to transform breakthrough ideas into impactful solutions and sustainable businesses," he said.
The family office has already begun deploying capital in line with its deep-tech investment thesis, with a focus on technology-led businesses across artificial intelligence, semiconductors, defence, space and robotics, the statement said.
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It aims to go beyond financial investment by helping portfolio companies accelerate commercialisation, strengthen manufacturing and supply-chain capabilities, access industry partnerships and tap into the broader technology ecosystem.
"We are looking at an average initial ticket size of ₹10-20 crore, with the flexibility to back both Indian and global startups where we see strong technology and long-term strategic potential.
"Our focus will be on identifying founders who are building for scale and where our industry, manufacturing and technology ecosystem can create value well beyond the capital invested," Micromax Informatics investment head Aakil Garg said.