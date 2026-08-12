The Liquid Blueprint: India Needs Smart Water Strategy to Fuel Tech Boom

Groundwater provides the clearest picture of this strain. India is the world's largest user of groundwater, accounting for one-quarter of global extraction. NITI Aayog warned long before that 54% of India's groundwater resources were declining, while 21 major cities faced severe stress. Currently, 600 million people in the country face water stress amidst rising frequency of both floods and droughts driven by climate change. Satellite observations confirm that northwestern India remains one of the world's fastest-depleting groundwater hotspots. For decades, this underground reserve quietly cushioned weak monsoons and urban expansion. The concern now is that India is drawing from its ecological savings account faster than nature can replenish it.