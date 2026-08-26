Octave Opens Tech, Innovation Centre In Hyderabad; Plans To Scale To 2,000 Engineers

US-headquartered industrial technology company Octave Intelligence plc on Wednesday inaugurated its Technology and Innovation Centre here.
With plans to scale to 2,000 engineers in the coming years, the centre will contribute to Octave’s global technology and innovation operations across software engineering, AI, data, cloud, product development and other advanced technology capabilities, a release said.
Spread across 2 lakh sq ft in HITEC City, the facility includes an Experience Centre showcasing its connected, contextual intelligence solutions and technology capabilities and office spaces across multiple floors, it said.
The facility was inaugurated by Telangana IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, and Mattias Stenberg, Chief Executive Officer, Octave, and Sekhar Konidena, Vice President, Product and Services, Octave India alongside other senior leaders.
Babu said Hyderabad is increasingly becoming the first choice for global companies establishing their first GCCs and entering India.
"We welcomed 75 new GCCs last year and are now targeting 100 more by next year. More importantly in the last two years, the capabilities being built here are becoming increasingly diverse and sophisticated, spanning sectors from sports technology and media to hospitality, travel, capital markets, trading, utilities and energy," the minister said.
Mattias Stenberg said Octave’s global technology and innovation centre in Hyderabad is an exceptional location to continue the company's next phase of growth.
Konidena said: "Hyderabad is a key technology and innovation hub for Octave, with our teams contributing to products and platforms used by customers worldwide. The Octave Hyderabad centre will deepen these capabilities across software engineering, AI, data, cloud, and product development."
Advertisement
Octave develops industrial software that brings together data, AI and engineering expertise to help organisations manage some of their most complex and mission-critical assets and operations, the release added.