BSH Home Appliances Aims for 8% Market Share in India by 2030, Its Key Strategic Market

About the outlook for BSH in 2026 in India, he said, "2026 looks like a very positive year, started off with the first quarter extremely positive with a 53 per cent growth over the previous year, and we are investing heavily in developing the product range." Despite geopolitical events in West Asia, Khan expects the growth outlook "will be 50 per cent plus (in revenue terms). The growth will come from across categories, right from cooling (refrigerator), washing machine, dish-washing, cooking, helped by the ongoing trend of premiumisation", he said.