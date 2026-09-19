Maruti Suzuki Launches CNG-AMT Version For Swift, Dzire And Baleno

Maruti Suzuki on Friday launched the Auto Green Mission with the introduction of the automatic S-CNG models for the Swift, Dzire and Baleno models, driven by a 58% year-on-year increase in sales for its vehicles with such technology.
Designed for new-age customers, the new range of these cars offers automatic car driving convenience with superior fuel-efficiency, making the Dzire automatic S-CNG the country's most fuel-efficient sedan with a fuel-efficiency of 36.47km/kg, the automaker said.
Developed by Maruti Suzuki India to provide cleaner and more efficient driving, the S-CNG lineup is equipped with factory-fitted Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) technology.
"With modern Indian cities experiencing rapid growth, new-age customers are looking for the convenience of an automatic car without compromising on fuel-efficiency and performance in traffic conditions. Under the Auto Green Mission, our new range of automatic S-CNG models is perfectly suited for today's aspirational customers who seek the best of both worlds," said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India.
The company has been receiving unprecedented demand for these cars as evolving, environmentally conscious customer expectations are driving acceptance for eco-friendly options across all segments, he added.
“During the first quarter of this year, we experienced a 58% increase in sales over the same quarter last year for our S-CNG vehicles. In July, we recorded the highest-ever S-CNG vehicle sales in a month at 83,000 units. The introduction of the new automatic S-CNG range of cars is sure to contribute to the growing share of clean and green cars in India," Banerjee stated.