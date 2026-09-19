Himachal Pradesh Govt To Pay ₹800 Crore To SJVN To Take Over Dhaulasidh Hydropower Project: CM Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said that the Himachal Pradesh government will make a payment of ₹800 crore to take over the Dhaulasidh Hydroelectric Project from SJVN Limited.
The 66-MW project is located on the Beas river in Hamirpur district.
The chief minister said this while addressing a public gathering in Nadaun assembly constituency in Hamirpur district, following the foundation stone laying ceremony of ₹31.19-crore Sadhoorapattan Bridge over the Beas River.
Speaking about the bridge, he said that this 250-metre-long, double-lane motorable bridge will also have a pedestrian footpath.
"The bridge will connect Dobar Kalan village in Nadaun with Silah village in the Jwalamukhi area of Kangra district. More than 30,000 people living in 15 gram panchayats in the Nadaun and Jwalamukhi Assembly constituencies, as well as people from the Sujanpur area, will benefit from the project," said Sukhu.
"The project will strengthen road connectivity in the surrounding areas and make the movement of people and vehicles easier. The bridge will provide a direct road link between Nadaun and Jwalamukhi, reducing travel distance and saving time for local residents,” he added.
He said improved connectivity between the Nadaun and Jwalamukhi Assembly constituencies would also boost social and economic activities in the area. Easier movement of people and goods would further contribute to regional development.
He also said a Sukh Ashray complex was being constructed at Luthan in the Jwalamukhi Assembly constituency at a cost of ₹150 crore.
“A riverfront project is also being developed along the Beas River in Nadaun at a cost of ₹400 crore. Beas Aarti will also be started at the site. Another bridge will soon be constructed near Amtar, and that work is underway to convert all roads in the district into double-lane roads," he said.
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He also announced ₹2 crore for the construction of a Panchayat Bhawan and Community Centre in the local panchayat.