Maruti Suzuki Clocks Record Production Of 23.4 Lakh Units In FY26

He further said, "Our parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation's strong belief in India's growth story, along with an increased focus on developing India as an export hub, is enabling us to further expand our production capacity. We aim to scale it to about 40 lakh units per annum." MSIL said its models Dzire, Fronx, Swift, Ertiga and Baleno were the most produced models during the year, with each crossing the 2 lakh unit mark.