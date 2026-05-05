VFS Global on Tuesday said it won a five-year contract in consortium with WE Excel Software from the Maharashtra government to launch 60 model Sub-Registrar Offices (SROs) across the state to streamline and digitally transform property registration.
The consortium will undertake the end-to-end set up of model SROs across Maharashtra in a phased manner, deploying cutting-edge digital infrastructure and trained service delivery teams to modernise property registration services, VFS Global said in a statement.
"The Model Office Concept is a strategic initiative designed to address persistent bottlenecks in the current property registration system. The department is establishing 60 dedicated Model Sub-Registrar Offices.
"These facilities will remain under strict government control and be staffed by departmental officials to ensure regulatory integrity, while specifically aiming to reduce the crowded atmosphere found in traditional offices," said Ravindra Binwade, Inspector General of Registration (IGR), Government of Maharashtra.
These offices are entirely optional and citizens retain the flexibility to choose between the model office or the standard services of a regular SRO, allowing for a more personalised and streamlined registration process, he added.
"Beyond modernising property registration, the project will also boost the local economy by creating employment opportunities and developing skilled service delivery teams across the state," VFS Global Chief Commercial Officer and Head - Business Development, Jiten Vyas, added.