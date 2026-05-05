Telephony infrastructure platform Vobiz.ai has raised $1 million (about ₹9.5 crore) in a seed funding round led by Piper Serica VC Fund.
The company stated that the capital will be used to bolster its engineering and go-to-market capabilities as it aims to reach $5 million in annual recurring revenue by the end of FY27.
Over the next 12 to 18 months, the company plans to expand its DID inventory and carrier partnerships, enhance real-time streaming capabilities, and launch advanced observability and enterprise-grade compliance tools.
“Enterprises aren’t debating whether to deploy voice AI anymore. They’re trying to scale it without the infrastructure becoming the bottleneck. Most serious voice AI deployments we speak to are losing time and revenue managing fragile telecom integrations and compliance exposure instead of improving their product. That infrastructure tax is the real barrier to voice AI at scale.
“Vobiz is building an AI-first foundation that removes it: reliable, compliant-by-design telephony that enterprises in regulated industries like BFSI and healthcare can deploy with confidence,” said Suman Gandham, Co-founder and CEO of Vobiz.