Five of the six vehicle categories, along with the total industry, registered all-time April records, he said, adding,"This clearly underlines that the structural demand momentum which defined the second half of FY26 has carried into the new financial year." Giridhar said in the PV segment, the defining feature was the continued "outperformance of Bharat over the metros" as rural sales grew 20.40%, nearly three times the Urban pace of 7.11%.