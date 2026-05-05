Cognizant Plans to Cut Up to 15,000 Jobs; India Set for Major Hit

AI Push Drives ‘Project Leap’

On April 29, Cognizant announced its transformation programme, “Project Leap”, aimed at reshaping its operating model through AI integration, platform investments, and workforce upskilling. The initiative focuses on improving productivity, expanding integrated offerings, and strengthening partnerships. The company expects the programme to cost between $230 million and $320 million, with most expenses likely to be incurred in 2026. This includes $200–270 million in severance and personnel-related costs, and $30–50 million in other restructuring charges.