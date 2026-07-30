Microsoft Reports Strong Q4 as Azure Crosses $100 Billion, Revenue Rises 18%

Across its businesses, revenue in Productivity and Business Processes rose 14% to $37.8 billion, supported by growth in Microsoft 365, LinkedIn and Dynamics 365. Revenue in the More Personal Computing segment, however, fell 4% to $12.9 billion, as Windows OEM and Devices revenue declined 7% and Xbox content and services revenue dropped 10%. Microsoft also returned $10.2 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases during the quarter.