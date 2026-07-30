Xtranet Technologies Makes Muted Debut; Stock Lists Up 7%, Trims Listing Gains

Xtranet Technologies shares listed at a 7% premium before giving up most of the early gains.
The IPO was subscribed 12.24 times, led by strong demand from non-institutional investors.
Analysts advise a cautious approach, citing modest listing gains and dependence on government orders.
Shares of Xtranet Technologies made a steady stock market debut on Thursday, listing at a premium of just over 7% on the NSE before giving up most of the gains in early trade.
The stock listed at ₹136 on the NSE, a premium of 7.09% over its IPO price of ₹127 per share. On the BSE, it debuted at ₹130.10, up 2.44% from the issue price. Following the listing, the company's market capitalisation stood at around ₹711 crore.
However, the initial enthusiasm faded quickly. By mid-session, the stock had slipped to ₹129.20, leaving it up just 1.07% over the issue price.
IPO Attracted Healthy Investor Demand
The IPO was subscribed 12.24 times, receiving bids for 112.52 crore shares against 91.94 lakh shares on offer.
The Non-Institutional Investor (NII) category led demand with a subscription of 26.65 times, followed by the Retail Individual Investor (RII) portion at 8.98 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment was subscribed 7.13 times.
The ₹166.80-crore public issue consisted entirely of a fresh issue of 1.31 crore equity shares, with no offer for sale (OFS) component.
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Investors who received allotment earned a listing gain of ₹990 per lot. One lot comprised 110 shares, taking the investment value from ₹13,970 to ₹14,960 based on the NSE listing price.
Analysts Recommend A Cautious Approach
Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart, said the stock's modest listing premium was broadly in line with expectations and reflected a fair valuation rather than excessive optimism.
She noted that the limited listing gains and the company's dependence on government and public sector orders could keep near-term momentum subdued.
Nyati advised listing-gain investors to maintain a stop-loss in the ₹120-122 range, close to the issue price, while medium-term investors should continue tracking the company's order execution and business performance before taking fresh exposure.