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Xtranet Technologies Makes Muted Debut; Stock Lists Up 7%, Trims Listing Gains

The IT solutions provider delivered a steady market debut after its IPO was subscribed over 12 times, though the stock surrendered most of its listing gains in early trade

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Satyam Mishra
Published At:
Published At:
Xtranet Technologies Makes Muted Debut; Stock Lists Up 7%, Trims Listing Gains
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Xtranet Technologies shares listed at a 7% premium before giving up most of the early gains.

  • The IPO was subscribed 12.24 times, led by strong demand from non-institutional investors.

  • Analysts advise a cautious approach, citing modest listing gains and dependence on government orders.

Shares of Xtranet Technologies made a steady stock market debut on Thursday, listing at a premium of just over 7% on the NSE before giving up most of the gains in early trade.

The stock listed at ₹136 on the NSE, a premium of 7.09% over its IPO price of ₹127 per share. On the BSE, it debuted at ₹130.10, up 2.44% from the issue price. Following the listing, the company's market capitalisation stood at around ₹711 crore.

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However, the initial enthusiasm faded quickly. By mid-session, the stock had slipped to ₹129.20, leaving it up just 1.07% over the issue price.

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IPO Attracted Healthy Investor Demand

The IPO was subscribed 12.24 times, receiving bids for 112.52 crore shares against 91.94 lakh shares on offer.

The Non-Institutional Investor (NII) category led demand with a subscription of 26.65 times, followed by the Retail Individual Investor (RII) portion at 8.98 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment was subscribed 7.13 times.

The ₹166.80-crore public issue consisted entirely of a fresh issue of 1.31 crore equity shares, with no offer for sale (OFS) component.

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Investors who received allotment earned a listing gain of ₹990 per lot. One lot comprised 110 shares, taking the investment value from ₹13,970 to ₹14,960 based on the NSE listing price.

Analysts Recommend A Cautious Approach

Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart, said the stock's modest listing premium was broadly in line with expectations and reflected a fair valuation rather than excessive optimism.

She noted that the limited listing gains and the company's dependence on government and public sector orders could keep near-term momentum subdued.

Nyati advised listing-gain investors to maintain a stop-loss in the ₹120-122 range, close to the issue price, while medium-term investors should continue tracking the company's order execution and business performance before taking fresh exposure.

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