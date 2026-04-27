Elon Musk’s Legal Fight With OpenAI Begins: What’s at Stake and What Comes Next

• Musk’s case against OpenAI and Sam Altman goes to trial over alleged breach of founding terms.
• The suit claims OpenAI shifted from nonprofit to a profit model backed by Microsoft.
• OpenAI denies the claims, calling it driven by Musk’s AI rivalry.
A major courtroom showdown between Elon Musk and OpenAI is set to begin today in California, marking a dramatic escalation in a years-long dispute over the company’s direction. Jury selection is scheduled to start at a federal court, with opening arguments expected later this week, according to The Guardian.
Musk, who helped launch OpenAI in 2015 and invested about $38 million in its early days, alleges that the company broke its original promise to develop artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity. He claims OpenAI later shifted toward a profit-focused structure through its close partnership with Microsoft.
Inside the Musk–OpenAI Claims
The lawsuit accuses OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, president Greg Brockman, and Microsoft of breach of contract and unjust enrichment. Musk is also seeking major changes at the company, including leadership removal and damages estimated in the billions, though he says any payout should support OpenAI’s non-profit arm.
OpenAI, however, rejects all allegations. The company says Musk agreed in 2017 that moving toward a for-profit model was necessary for growth. It also argues that Musk’s contributions were donations, not investments, and therefore do not give him ownership rights. OpenAI has further claimed Musk is motivated by competition, as he now leads his own AI venture, xAI.
OpenAI has further claimed Musk is motivated by competition, as he now leads his own AI venture, xAI.
From Partnership to Rivalry
Musk and Altman co-founded OpenAI in 2015 with a shared goal of building safe and transparent AI. However, tensions grew around 2017 over the company’s direction. Musk left the board in 2018 and later criticized its shift toward commercial funding and partnerships, especially with Microsoft. The company has since grown rapidly, launching ChatGPT and becoming one of the most valuable private tech firms globally.
The trial, expected to last two to three weeks, could feature testimony from Musk, Altman, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, according to The Guardian.