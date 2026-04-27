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L&T Realty Properties Expands Development Portfolio With NCR Land Acquisition

This is the first land acquisition in the National Capital Region (NCR) micro-market by L&T Realty Properties Ltd (LTRPL), and offers a development potential of about 3.6 million square feet

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L&T Realty Properties Expands Development Portfolio With NCR Land Acquisition
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Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro on Monday said one of its subsidiaries, L&T Realty Properties Ltd, has bought a 100% stake in International Green Scapes Ltd (IGSL), unlocking 20 acres of prime land in Gurugram for real estate development.

This is the first land acquisition in the National Capital Region (NCR) micro-market by L&T Realty Properties Ltd (LTRPL), and offers a development potential of about 3.6 million square feet.

On April 10, Larsen & Toubro had announced that it had executed a Share Purchase and Shareholders' Agreement for the acquisition of a 100% stake in International Green Scapes Ltd (IGSL) for ₹1,123 crore.

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This acquisition will enable L&T Realty Properties to leverage the land owned by IGSL for enhancing and expanding its real estate development portfolio, L&T had said.

L&T Realty Properties completed the acquisition on April 13, 2026.

The NCR land acquisition significantly bolsters L&T's real estate portfolio amid surging demand for premium housing and commercial spaces in India's fast-urbanising cities.

During the last fiscal, LTRPL and another L&T arm, L&T Realty Developers Ltd, completed cumulative land acquisitions across Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru with an aggregate potential of 3 million square feet, enhancing medium-term development prospects, the company said in a regulatory filing.

L&T is also consolidating all its realty businesses under a single entity, subject to regulatory approvals, positioning L&T Realty as a unified powerhouse to tap India's real estate boom driven by infrastructure growth and urban migration.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro were trading 1.62% higher at ₹4,079.00 apiece on BSE.

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