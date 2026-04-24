KPMG Plans 10% Cut in US Audit Partners After Voluntary Exits Fall Short

Layoffs Not Uncommon

Large accounting firms have been recalibrating their headcount after going on an aggressive hiring drive during the pandemic years. The trend is not confined to any single firm — it fits a broader pattern playing out across the Big Four, which include Deloitte, Ernst & Young and PwC, all of which have been trimming their workforces as demand for services normalises from its pandemic-era highs, according to the WSJ.