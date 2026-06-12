Planning to Buy Tata Car? Tata Motors PV to Raise Prices by Up to 1.5% From July 1

Tata Motors will increase prices of its passenger vehicles by up to 1.5% from July 1.
The company said the hike is aimed at partly offsetting rising input costs and inflationary pressure.
The increase will vary across models and comes amid similar price hikes by rivals Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai.
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) said in a regulatory filing that it will raise prices across its passenger vehicle portfolio, including internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and electric vehicles (EVs), by up to 1.5%, effective July 1, 2026.
The company said the price revision is being implemented to partly offset the impact of rising input costs and continued inflationary pressures. It added that while it continues to absorb a significant portion of the cost increase, a part of the burden is being passed on to customers through the latest revision.
The extent of the increase will vary across models and variants. The automaker said the move is aimed at maintaining the overall value proposition of its product portfolio despite cost pressures.
Rising Costs Push Automakers to Raise Prices
The latest move comes at a time when automobile manufacturers across India have been increasing vehicle prices amid rising raw material costs and broader inflationary pressure.
Earlier this year, Maruti Suzuki said it would raise prices of its vehicles by up to ₹30,000 from June. Similarly, Hyundai Motor India also increased prices across select models from June 1.
Tata Motors had earlier announced a price increase of up to 1.5% for its commercial vehicle business from April 1, citing higher input costs, making this the second major price revision by the company this year.
Profit Pressure Despite Strong Domestic Business
The announcement comes weeks after TMPV reported a 32% fall in consolidated net profit to ₹5,783 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared with ₹8,470 crore a year earlier.
Revenue from operations, however, rose 7% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,05,447 crore. The company had said strong domestic business momentum helped support growth, though multiple challenges at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), including tariffs, a cyber incident and higher raw material costs, weighed on overall profitability.
On a standalone basis, the passenger vehicle business remained strong during the quarter, with revenue rising 43% YoY to ₹18,598 crore. The company sold over 6.4 lakh vehicles during FY26, its highest-ever annual sales, while EV volumes jumped 43% to more than 92,000 units during the year.