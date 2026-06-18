Karo Sambhav Gets ₹56 Cr From Rainmatter for Critical Raw Material Recovery

Karo Sambhav secured ₹56 crore in funding from Rainmatter by Zerodha
Aims to expand its recycling capabilities for critical, precious and high-value materials from end-of-life products
Plans to strengthen e-waste recycling infrastructure and collection networks, aiding sectors reliant on critical minerals
Gurugram-based circular economy company Karo Sambhav has secured ₹56 crore in a Pre-Series A funding round from Rainmatter by Zerodha, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
The investment is aimed at expanding infrastructure for the recovery of critical raw materials from end-of-life products, it said.
It aims to use the fresh capital to strengthen recycling capabilities focused on extracting critical, precious and other high-value materials from electronic waste and related waste streams.
The immediate emphasis will be on e-waste recycling due to the concentration of valuable metals and components contained in discarded electronic products.
Importance of Critical Minerals
Access to critical raw materials is important for sectors such as electronics, clean energy, mobility, defence, healthcare, digital infrastructure and advanced manufacturing.
Estimates show that India generates around 4.1 million metric tonnes of e-waste annually, making it the world's third-largest producer of electronic waste.
India’s manufacturing future will require reliable access to critical, precious and high-value materials, said Pranshu Singhal, Founder and CEO.
While many of these materials are already present in products that have reached the end of life, the investment enables the firm to scale high-quality recycling infrastructure, he added.
Karo Sambhav's Role in Recycling
Founded in 2017, Karo Sambhav has operated as a bootstrapped enterprise for nine years. It currently runs two recycling facilities, has established collection networks in more than 50 cities across India, and has channelised over 150,000 metric tonnes of waste for responsible recycling.
Its operations span e-waste, batteries, glass and other end-of-life materials, supported by a technology platform designed to improve traceability and transparency.
Karo Sambhav has demonstrated patient execution and systems-level impact in a difficult sector, said Viraj Joshi, VP at Zerodha and Rainmatter, adding that the support would help the company towards circular manufacturing in India.
The company said its planned recycling infrastructure has received Eligibility Status under the Incentive Scheme for Promotion of Critical Mineral Recycling under the National Critical Minerals Mission (NCMM) of the Ministry of Mines.