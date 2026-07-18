Andhra CM urges FM Sitharaman to stabilise prices of shrimp feed raw materials

“Fish feed prices increased from ₹1.55 lakh to ₹2.4 lakh per tonne, fish oil from ₹2.8 lakh to ₹4.4 lakh per tonne, and soy lecithin from ₹68,000 to ₹1.1 lakh per tonne. Together, these increases have added nearly ₹25,000 to the cost of producing one tonne of shrimp feed,” said Naidu.