John Ternus will lead Apple’s September 9 event, his first major product launch as CEO
A foldable iPhone is expected to be the biggest announcement, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series
Apple is preparing a wider product push spanning Macs, AirPods, iPad, smart home devices and more
Apple is set to begin a major new product cycle under Chief Executive Officer John Ternus, with the company expected to unveil a foldable iPhone, refreshed Apple Watches, AirPods and several other devices over the coming months.
Ternus will take the stage at Apple’s September 9 “Surprise and Shine” event, just days after taking charge as CEO.
While the event will feature the latest iPhones and Apple Watches, it is expected to mark the beginning of a broader product rollout extending through 2026, 2027 and beyond.
Ternus has indicated that Apple has a substantial pipeline of products in development.
According to a report by Bloomberg (BBG), in a message to employees, he said: “I am so excited about everything we have in store. We have a huge launch next week that’s going to be phenomenal.”
“I’m just as excited about what lies beyond that, including the incredible products already in the works and the ones we haven’t even imagined yet,” he added.
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Foldable iPhone At The Centre
The headline product could be Apple’s first foldable iPhone, internally referred to by some employees as the iPhone Ultra, the BBG report said.
The device is expected to feature a large internal display and a smaller external screen, with a folded size comparable to a passport.
The phone could reportedly carry an A20 Pro chip, Apple’s C2 modem, Touch ID and split-view multitasking. It is also expected to use an advanced hinge designed to make the display crease less noticeable.
Its price could exceed $2,000, as per Bloomberg.
The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to retain a broadly familiar design, while gaining A20 Pro processors, C2 modems, improved battery life and camera upgrades, including a mechanical aperture on at least the Pro Max.
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Watches, AirPods And Home Devices
Apple is also preparing the Watch Series 12 and Watch Ultra 4, with new colours, ceramic cases on some Series 12 models and additional health and fitness features.
AirPods 5 are expected to refresh the lower-end range, while camera-equipped AirPods have been pushed to 2027, as per BBG.
Apple is also working on updated Apple TV and HomePod mini models, with faster processors intended to support AI-powered Siri features.
Macs, iPad And Smart Home Push
Beyond September, Apple is reportedly preparing an OLED iPad mini, M6-powered iMac and a refreshed 14-inch MacBook Pro.
Apple is developing its first MacBook Pro with a touchscreen and OLED display, alongside a new smart home hub featuring a roughly 7-inch screen, Siri AI and personalised content, the BBG report said.
Together, these products would represent one of Apple’s broadest hardware expansion efforts in years, although timelines could change andsome projects may ultimately be delayed or even cancelled, it added.