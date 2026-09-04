India-Linked ₹770 Cr Ammunition Deal Triggers Estonia Defence Minister’s Resignation

"A leader must have the stature and courage to take responsibility even when that responsibility is not personal, but serves the greater goal of defending the state. In other words, although a minister does not count socks and ammunition or conduct contract negotiations, the observations made by the National Audit Office, particularly regarding the activities of the Defence Forces and the Centre for Defence Investment, raise the question of political responsibility," Pevkur wrote, as per a rough translation of his resignation statement originally in Estonian.