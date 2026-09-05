Anthropic IPO Set For October As AI Firm Finalises $15 Bn Credit Line

Anthropic’s IPO is now expected to begin marketing in mid-October
The listing could potentially command a valuation of up to $2 trillion
Anthropic is finalising a $15 billion revolving credit facility ahead of the IPO
Anthropic is now expected to begin marketing its initial public offering (IPO) in mid-October at the earliest, with the artificial intelligence company potentially completing its stock market debut days before the US midterm elections in November.
Reuters reported the development stating that the timeline represents a shift from earlier expectations that Anthropic could make its IPO prospectus public as soon as next week.
The prospectus is now more likely to be filed in late September, though the timeline remains subject to change, the report said.
The potential listing could value Anthropic at as much as $2 trillion, according to investor expectations cited by Reuters, potentially making it one of the largest IPOs ever.
The offering would also provide a major test of investor appetite for AI companies in public markets.
$15 Bn Credit Facility Nears Finalisation
Separately, Bloomberg News reported that Anthropic is close to finalising an expanded revolving credit facility worth $15 billion, a financing step expected to clear a hurdle ahead of its public filing.
Morgan Stanley is leading the credit facility process, with Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup also playing prominent roles, the BBG report said.
Advertisement
The four banks are also among the lead banks working on Anthropic’s IPO.
Barclays and Wells Fargo are expected to have key roles in the loan, while Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, Royal Bank of Canada and UBS are also part of the lender group, per Bloomberg.
Bank of Montreal, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Mizuho Financial Group, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Toronto-Dominion Bank are also participating, it said.
The facility would be significantly larger than the roughly $2.5 billion five-year revolving credit line Anthropic secured last year.
Advertisement
The company had initially targeted a facility of about $10 billion before raising the planned size to $15 billion, as per the BBg report.
AI IPO Race Gains Momentum
The company’s IPO could arrive alongside potential listings from other major AI firms, including OpenAI, as investor interest in the sector continues to fuel the US IPO market.
Anthropic is seeking to raise an amount comparable to or potentially exceeding the sum raised by SpaceX in its IPO.
The AI company is also seeing rapid revenue growth. Anthropic is on track for annualised revenue of more than $65 billion based on its current performance, representing an increase of more than sevenfold from its pace at the end of 2025, per BBG.