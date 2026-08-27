Apple’s ‘Surprise and Shine’ Event Set for September 9: IPhone 18 Pro, Foldable IPhone Ultra Expected

Apple is set to unveil its next-generation iPhone 18 Pro models at its September 9 event
The company could also debut its first foldable iPhone, alongside new Apple Watch and AirPods models
Apple is expected to announce new A20 Pro chips, camera upgrades and iOS 27 updates
Apple has announced its next big product launch for September 9 this year, and it will be under the theme ‘Surprise and shine’. The tech giant is expected to unveil its next premium iPhone models: the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the company’s first-ever foldable iPhone might just make its debut at this September’s event.
This special event is going to kick off at 10 AM Pacific Time or 10:30 PM IST, and it will be streamed via Apple’s own website, Apple TV, as well as YouTube.
It's highly anticipated that the upcoming September iPhone event is going to be a blast as people get a glimpse of the much-awaited iPhone 18 Pro series, which might just be among the most advertised features at this year’s event.
There are no confirmed reports yet regarding the upcoming phones, as Apple remains silent, though various speculations have been doing the rounds. According to the rumours, the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro lineup will not show much drastic change in its design from its predecessors, but we can expect some interesting internal and camera upgrades.
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Apart from the iPhone 18 Pro, Apple’s upcoming Pro models are likely to run on Apple’s next-generation A20 Pro chip, which will be built using 2-nanometre manufacturing technology, which will surely take its processing power up a notch. Reports suggest the upcoming devices will sport improved rear cameras with adjustable aperture and a minimised Dynamic Island, along with Apple’s all-new C2 cell modem.
A report last month also hinted that Apple could possibly release the Dark Cherry-coloured iPhone in the Pro lineup this year.
The regular iPhone 18 might not make an appearance this year, as Apple is shifting the release of the iPhone 18e and the new version of the iPhone Air to spring next year (2027), after releasing the iPhone 18. A foldable iPhone might debut as the iPhone Ultra. There’s quite a buzz about Apple launching its first-ever folding iPhone this September, though there is no confirmed official name; several speculations are pointing towards the iPhone Ultra.
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This latest device is likely to come in a foldable book-style design, which might open up to reveal a much larger display. Positioned as a premium device, this device might mark Apple’s most extreme transformation to the design language it has adhered to over the years. This particular iPhone model is rumoured to feature the same powerful new iPhone Ultra processor, which is expected to power both the Pro models of the iPhone 18.
If a foldable iPhone by Apple does go on sale later this year, we can expect a brand-new hinge, dual rear cameras, and maybe Touch ID functionality embedded in its side button.
Other Devices
Besides the new iPhones, Apple is also reportedly on the path to launch a new Apple Watch, AirPods and even smart home products during this September’s special event.
The brand might unveil a Watch Series 12, a new version of Apple Watch Ultra, and brand-new AirPods, which we hope will make up for the lack of exciting upgrades over the past few iterations.
Not just that, Apple might even share details regarding its upcoming operating system updates, like iOS 27 and other important OS launches.