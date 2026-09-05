Tata Motors Launches Tender Offer For Iveco; Acceptance Opens Sep 7

Tata Motors Managing Director and CEO Girish Wagh said: "By combining our respective strengths, capabilities and market presence, we have the opportunity to build a stronger, more globally competitive commercial vehicle business that is better positioned to serve customers, invest in future technologies and create sustainable value for all stakeholders" He further stated, "We believe the tender offer presents a compelling value proposition for Iveco Group shareholders and look forward to its successful completion." Iveco Group CEO Olof Persson said: "By creating a major new force in global commercial vehicles, we will unlock the significant advantages of increased scale and reach, accelerate innovation and bring even more industry-leading products to customers worldwide.