Apple CEO John Ternus gets $58 million target compensation package for FY27.
Tim Cook’s target compensation falls to $47 million as executive chairman.
Ternus receives $55 million stock grant, while Cook gets $45 million
Apple Inc. has set a target compensation package of about $58 million for new Chief Executive Officer John Ternus for fiscal 2027, while outgoing CEO Tim Cook is set to receive around $47 million as executive chairman.
The company disclosed the compensation details in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, the first day of Ternus' tenure. Bloomberg reported that Ternus will receive a $3 million annual base salary and a stock grant with a target value of $55 million next year.
The 51-year-old Ternus will also receive a prorated restricted stock unit award worth about $2.5 million for fiscal 2026, which runs through September.
Three-quarters of Ternus' fiscal 2027 equity award will be based on Apple's performance relative to the rest of the S&P 500. The remaining 25% will comprise time-based stock units that vest semiannually.
Tim Cook's New Compensation
Cook, 65, is handing over the CEO role to Ternus after 15 years at the helm, during which Apple expanded into new product categories and grew annual revenue to nearly half a trillion dollars.
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His annual salary will fall to $2 million from $3 million as part of his new role. Cook's 2027 stock package has a target value of $45 million, taking his total target compensation to about $47 million.
His new pay will also be less closely linked to Apple's performance, with only half of the equity award tied to the company's performance relative to the S&P 500.
Cook's total compensation as Apple CEO was $74.3 million in 2025.
Apple's stock gained more than 2,200% during Cook's tenure, significantly outperforming the broader market.
Ternus' Pay Package and Stock Incentives
Apple has never disclosed Ternus' compensation for his previous role as senior vice president of hardware engineering. Executives at a similar management level typically receive around $25 million annually when salary, stock and bonuses are included.
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The value of the new stock grants to both Ternus and Cook will fluctuate with Apple's share price.
The company did not disclose how much the executives could receive in cash bonuses in Tuesday's filing. Such bonuses are typically valued at around twice their base salaries.
Apple is expected to provide more details ahead of its shareholder meeting early next year.
Cook has previously said he plans to remain executive chairman for a long time as Ternus takes over the leadership of the technology giant.