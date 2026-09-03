Why Is Apple Facing A £2 Bn Lawsuit Over App Tracking?

Apple is facing a £2 billion ($2.7 billion) lawsuit in London over its App Tracking Transparency rules.
Developers allege the policy puts third-party apps at a disadvantage compared with Apple’s own services.
The lawsuit adds to regulatory scrutiny of Apple’s app tracking practices across Europe.
Apple is facing a £2 billion ($2.7 billion) lawsuit in the UK over its App Tracking Transparency feature, with app developers accusing the iPhone maker of using its market power to impose stricter rules on third-party businesses.
The case was filed at London’s Competition Appeal Tribunal on Thursday and follows years of regulatory scrutiny of Apple’s app tracking policy, according to a Reuters report.
Apple introduced App Tracking Transparency in 2021, saying the feature gives users greater control over whether apps can track their activity across other companies’ apps and websites.
However, lawyers representing the developers allege that Apple applied tougher requirements to third-party app developers than to its own services. They argue that this gave Apple’s advertising business a competitive advantage.
Developers Challenge Apple’s Tracking Policy
Ann Pope, a former senior official at Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority who is leading the lawsuit, said Apple’s policy had caused significant harm to businesses that rely on the company as a gatekeeper.
Pope said the legal action aims to protect British businesses that depend on Apple and seek compensation for losses they have suffered. Her comments were cited by the news agency.
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Apple has previously defended App Tracking Transparency as an important privacy measure. The company did not immediately comment on the latest lawsuit.
The legal challenge comes as Apple faces continued scrutiny over how its app ecosystem handles user data and advertising. Critics have argued that the company’s policies can place outside developers at a disadvantage.
Apple Faces Wider Regulatory Scrutiny
Apple’s tracking rules have also drawn attention from competition authorities in Europe. Germany has been a key focus, with the country’s competition regulator previously accusing Apple of abusing its market power.
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Last month, Apple agreed to changes to its rules in Germany concerning how app developers can use personal data for targeted advertising, according to Reuters.
The German case followed criticism from Meta, publishers, advertisers and app developers whose businesses rely heavily on advertising and tracking. They had challenged the impact of Apple’s App Tracking Transparency requirements.
The latest UK lawsuit could add further pressure on Apple as regulators and businesses examine whether its privacy policies are applied fairly across its ecosystem. The case will now test the developers’ claims that Apple’s rules created an uneven playing field.