Jobs Are There, But Most Students Aren't Getting Them — Here's Why

85% of engineering and 84% of undergraduate students remain unplaced despite 87.8% of companies actively hiring.
Only 40% of freshers secure salaries above ₹5 LPA, even as 73% expect it.
AI fluency is now the new gatekeeper, with 64% of recruiters prioritising skills like AI, data and cloud over degrees.
India's entry-level job market is in a state of quiet crisis. Companies are hiring, budgets are intact, and HR leaders are optimistic, yet a large majority of fresh graduates remain without jobs. A new report by hiring platform Unstop puts hard numbers to what many on campuses already sense.
The Unstop Talent Report 2026, based on a survey of over 37,000 students and 500 HR leaders conducted between January and February 2026, paints a picture of a market that is not broken but deeply uneven.
Expectations Gap
The most immediate pressure point is salary. While 73% of undergraduate students expect starting salaries above ₹5 lakh per annum, only 40% actually secure offers at that level. The degree premium, long seen as a reliable passport to higher pay, is also losing its shine. Around 30% of MBA graduates are earning below ₹10 LPA, while 39% of engineering graduates earn below ₹7 LPA.
Despite this, students are showing signs of pragmatism. Over 90% say they are open to accepting a lower salary if the role offers better learning and long-term career growth. Among B-school students, 82% say they now prioritise in-hand salary over perks, a clear shift toward immediate financial stability over long-term compensation packages.
Hiring Is Selective, Not Stalled
The more telling paradox lies in the placement numbers. Even as 87.8% of HR leaders say they are actively hiring and 90% are maintaining or increasing their hiring budgets, most students across every stream remain unplaced. Around 85% of engineering students, 84% of undergraduates and 74% of MBA students are yet to receive job offers.
The pressure is sharpest at the undergraduate level, where 17% of students have faced offer disruptions, including delays and rescinded offers, the highest figure across all streams. The conclusion the report draws is direct: jobs exist, but access to them is increasingly filtered.
AI Is New Gatekeeper
What is doing the filtering, increasingly, is AI fluency and skills. Between 80% and 86% of students are already using generative AI tools for job applications and interview preparation. On the recruiter side, 57% are using AI for screening and profile matching, and 55% are deploying AI-driven interviews, meaning AI now sits at multiple points across the hiring funnel.
The skills employers are looking for have also shifted. Around 64% of HR leaders now define top talent through modern capabilities such as AI and machine learning, data, cloud and cybersecurity, rather than institutional pedigree. Problem-solving tops the list of in-demand skills at 49%, followed by AI and ML at 39% and emotional intelligence at 30%. Between 95% and 98% of students themselves believe that skills-first hiring is already the norm.
Yet a critical gap persists. While 48.4% of HR leaders already prioritise AI and digital literacy in hiring, 55% of undergraduate students and 46% of engineering students have no formal AI training whatsoever. The report also flags a gender gap, with male students using generative AI tools nine to fourteen percentage points more than female peers across streams.
Ankit Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Unstop said that India's talent market is not facing a hiring slowdown but a structural shift. Opportunities exist, but access to them is becoming increasingly selective, driven by skills, adaptability and AI readiness.