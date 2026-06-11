Air India Ahmedabad Crash Probe Likely to Extend Past Anniversary as Engine Analysis Drags on

The captain's father has since petitioned the Supreme Court to order an independent investigation considering causes beyond deliberate pilot action. On June 5, the Federation of Indian Pilots wrote to the civil aviation minister, the aviation regulator and the Prime Minister's Office requesting that an interim report not be released, according to a letter seen by Reuters. The group also urged investigators to seek additional technical data from Boeing and Air India to allow for a "rebuttal of the pilot suicide theory being explored by the AAIB."