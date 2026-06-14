Saltstayz To Expand Portfolio With 22 Properties This Financial Year

When asked about the financing of its existing hotels, Gupta said, "We are totally bootstrapped, funding entirely through our own resources. We have not liquidated any equity in the company as of now, so the expansion is done organically. Till now we have invested Rs 12 crores." For the expansion, he said that the company's business model does not require a lot of capex and the company is planning to invest Rs 18-20 crores in new cities.