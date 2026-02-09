PSU Banks Profit to Cross ₹2 Lakh Cr Milestone in FY26: DFS Secy Nagaraju

Asked about the profitability of PSBs, "this year (ongoing financial year) we will cross Rs 2 lakh crore. We already touched almost Rs 1 lakh crore in the first half...I think we will cross Rs 2 lakh crore." The combined profit of PSBs would double in three years. PSBs profit crossed Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 1.05 lakh crore in FY23, touched another high of Rs 1.41 lakh crore in 2023-24 and subsequently reached Rs 1.78 lakh crore in FY25 on account of significant improvement in asset quality, credit growth, healthy capital adequacy ratio and rising return on assets.