Jindal Stainless Ropes In Ranveer Singh As Brand Ambassador

Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL), the country's leading stainless steel manufacturer, on Tuesday announced Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh as its first-ever brand ambassador and nationwide celebrity endorser.
This collaboration marks a key push to enhance brand visibility and consumer connect, the company said in a statement.
"As Jindal Stainless embarks on its next phase of growth, his (Ranveer Singh) dynamic personality and strong connect with audiences make him a fitting partner to help bring the versatility of stainless steel closer to people across the country," the company's Managing Director, Abhyuday Jindal, said.
The association aligns Singh's persona -- known for grit, high performance and reliability -- with the company's core ethos of durability and innovation in stainless steel production.
Stainless steel has been part of some of India's most defining moments of progress, from cutting-edge infrastructure and transit solutions like the Vande Bharat sleeper trains, to strategic sectors such as defence with projects like BrahMos and aerospace with projects like Chandrayaan-3, alongside countless everyday applications.
Through this collaboration, Jindal Stainless aims to highlight these connections and foster greater appreciation for the material's contribution to the country's growth and development, the company said.
Jindal Stainless reported an annual turnover of ₹40,182 crore in FY25 and is ramping up its facilities to reach 4.2 million tonnes of annual melt capacity in FY27.
The company has 16 stainless steel manufacturing and processing facilities in India and abroad, including in Spain and Indonesia, and a worldwide network in 12 countries, as of March 2025.