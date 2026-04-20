Chandra Kishore Thakur, Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group said, "We are delighted to announce our first project from Coal India, and to partner in their renewable energy growth story. We are excited to close an eventful FY26 on a strong note and achieve more than ₹10,000 crore in EPC order inflows, which is significantly higher than our initial target set for the year." The SWREL is a global pure-play, end-to-end renewable engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions provider.