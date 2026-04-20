NBFID Signs Pact With PDCOR to Boost Advisory Services for State Projects

The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development has signed a Memorandum of Agreement with Projects Development Company of Rajasthan Limited (PDCOR) to strengthen advisory services for state and city-level infrastructure projects.
The MoA also enables both institutions to jointly explore financing and transaction advisory opportunities, including cooperation on transaction structuring, commercial and technical due diligence, and the facilitation of financial closure for infrastructure projects undertaken by State Governments and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across India, a PDCOR statement said.
Dileep Chingapurath, Chief Executive Officer of PDCOR, said that the partnership will strive to address the long-felt need for providing end-to-end professional support to structure and mobilise sustainable financing solutions to infrastructure development, especially by state governments and their agencies.
He said that through this collaboration, both institutions aim to enhance the quality of project preparation, mobilise institutional capital more effectively and accelerate the implementation of sustainable infrastructure projects across states and municipalities.
The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development is a Development Financial Institution (DFI) dedicated to accelerating the development of country's infrastructure ecosystem by addressing the long-term financing needs of the sector while PDCOR is an undertaking of the Government of Rajasthan.