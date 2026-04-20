SAEL Begins Operation of 600-MW Solar Power Plant in Andhra

SAEL Industries on Monday announced the beginning of operations of a 600-MW solar power plant in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.
The group has signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), ensuring long-term revenue stability, SAEL Industries said in a statement.
Spread across over 2,400 acres, the plant, comprising two units of 300 MW each developed through subsidiaries SAEL Solar MHP1 Pvt Ltd and SAEL Solar MHP2 Pvt Ltd, will supply solar power directly to the national grid and help reduce 11 lakh tonnes of carbon emissions annually.
The project deploys over 12 lakh TOPCon bifacial modules assembled at SAEL's manufacturing facilities in Punjab and Rajasthan.
Laxit Awla, CEO & Executive Director, SAEL Industries, said in the statement, "Kurnool's terrain tested our execution capabilities in Andhra Pradesh. Despite weather conditions, our teams delivered these 600 MW projects, reflecting our team's focused approach and planning." The latest development follows the January 2026 commissioning of the 1 GWp Khavda project in Gujarat, which pushed the group's total operational capacity beyond 2.5GWp.