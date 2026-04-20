SAEL Begins Operation of 600-MW Solar Power Plant in Andhra

Laxit Awla, CEO & Executive Director, SAEL Industries, said in the statement, "Kurnool's terrain tested our execution capabilities in Andhra Pradesh. Despite weather conditions, our teams delivered these 600 MW projects, reflecting our team's focused approach and planning." The latest development follows the January 2026 commissioning of the 1 GWp Khavda project in Gujarat, which pushed the group's total operational capacity beyond 2.5GWp.