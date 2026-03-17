Stainless Steel Players Say Rising Energy Cost Hits Operation Expenses

The company's MD Abhyuday Jindal said that "due to the heavy dependence of stainless steel manufacturing on industrial gases such as propane/LPG and natural gas, several processes across our plants have been adversely impacted." As per official data, India imports about 60% of its LPG consumption, and out of these imports, about 90% come through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been impacted due to current tensions in West Asia.