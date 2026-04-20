BPTP to Invest ₹1,100 Cr to Build Luxury Homes in Haryana’s Faridabad

Realty firm BPTP Ltd will invest around Rs 1,100 crore to develop a luxury housing project in Faridabad as part of its expansion plan.
In a statement on Monday, the company said it has launched a new residential project 'Skynest' in Sector 80, Greater Faridabad.
BPTP said it will develop 325 units in this project and it is expecting a total revenue of around Rs 1,800 crore. The starting price of an apartment is around Rs 5 crore.
The company did not disclose the total project cost.
However, as per the website of Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA), the project cost is nearly Rs 1,100 crore.
Vineet Nanda, Chief Business Officer of BPTP Limited, noted that the housing demand remains strong in Delhi-NCR market.
BPTP is one of the leading real estate developers in the Delhi-NCR market. It has developed many housing and commercial projects.