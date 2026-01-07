  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Cms bags 1000 cr atm deal from sbi

CMS Bags ₹1,000 Cr ATM Deal From SBI

It is a 10-year contract starting January 1, which includes managed services, improving cash efficiency

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
CMS Bags ₹1,000 Cr ATM Deal From SBI
info_icon

Cash logistics-focused CMS Info Systems on Wednesday said it has bagged a ₹1,000-crore deal from SBI to look after 5,000 automated teller machines (ATMs) for SBI.

It is a 10-year contract starting January 1, which includes managed services, improving cash efficiency, and delivering higher ATM uptime to benefit millions of bank customers, an official statement said.

The CMS statement said this is first such direct large PSU bank cash outsourcing contract covering machines across the country.

Tax The Rich

1 January 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon
Number of ATMs in India is Set to Increase as Per Latest RBI Guidelines - null
ATM Numbers Dip in FY25 As Digital Payments Rise: RBI

BY PTI

Related Content
Related Content

Chief Business Officer for CMS Anush Raghavan said the contract will deliver an incremental revenue growth of ₹500 crore.

"This long-term contract will provide stability and high-quality services to millions of consumers with seamless self-service banking," he added.

A large part of India's ATM channel was disrupted in 2025, he said, adding that CMS helped stabilise ATM operations for many banks.

The CMS Info Systems scrip was trading 4.13% up at ₹355.80 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday morning, against a 0.09% correction on the benchmark.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×