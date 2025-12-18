India a future design, innovation hub in semiconductor industry: Singapore business chief

He elaborated, “Think long-term and think together. Whether you are a young entrepreneur in Pune or a precision engineer in Singapore’s Tuas industrial district, there’s opportunity in collaboration.” Tan also pointed out that the semiconductor sector is complex, but it rewards consistency and partnership. “Let’s continue building this shared industrial fabric – strong, smart, and future-ready.” Singapore companies can strengthen their collaboration with Indian stakeholders and provide value-added services – in semiconductors, Industry 4.0 solutions or furniture manufacturing, said Tan Soon Kim, Deputy Managing Director at Enterprise Singapore, a global business and investment promotion state agency here.