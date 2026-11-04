As AI Reshapes Consulting, A Former McKinsey Consultant’s #1 Amazon Bestseller Looks At The Human Side Of The Job

The book has 16 chapters in four sections: Mind, Heart, Soul and Life. The stories come from Bhosle’s diary entries and from people he has coached, and each chapter ends with self-coaching questions. One chapter looks at how capable people get stuck, with overthinking passing for rigor and avoiding a hard conversation passing for diplomacy. Another covers the client room, where “emotion in a meeting is not noise, it’s information,” and the advice is to ask one question before offering one explanation. The last section takes up energy, sleeping on big decisions, and the success that stops feeling like success. It also asks what is enough, a question that stayed with him after someone in a factory town asked him: why should we make more money?