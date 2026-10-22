HDFC Bank’s Troubles Pile Up Ahead Of Bagchi’s Arrival

The Dubai Trail

Chakraborty’s departure also pulled the lender’s overseas arm into the spotlight. ET earlier reported that the bank had dismissed three senior executives after an internal review of alleged mis-selling of Credit Suisse Additional Tier-1 (AT1) bonds through its Dubai operations. The bank admitted gaps in client onboarding at its Dubai International Financial Centre branch and said it had taken corrective action. Dubai’s financial regulator had already barred the branch in September 2025 from onboarding new clients and carrying out certain financial-services activities.