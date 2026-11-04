Johnnie Walker Launches First India-Inspired Blue Label Festive Blend In Its 200-Yr History

In a first in its nearly 200-year history, Johnnie Walker, the world's best-selling Scotch whisky brand owned by Diageo Plc, has launched an India-inspired limited-edition Blue Label festive blend.
The Johnnie Walker Blue Label Festive Blend, crafted by the brand's Master Blender Dr Emma Walker, draws on the country's rich culinary heritage and flavour traditions, the company said in a statement.
This is a “first in the brand’s nearly 200-year history; the blend celebrates India’s rich culinary heritage through the art of exceptional Scotch whisky craftsmanship, which will be available across key markets like India, UK, US and Global Duty Free channels, to name a few”, the company said.
According to the company, the blend has been created using rare whiskies sourced from its extensive inventory of over 10 million casks.
“Only one in every 10,000 casks is considered to possess the remarkable depth of flavour required for Johnnie Walker Blue Label, and even fewer were chosen in the making of this blend,” it said.
Dr Emma Walker said the blend draws inspiration from the ability of Indian chefs to balance bold spices and diverse flavours. It brings together notes of cardamom, saffron, rosewater and citrus, complemented by honey, chocolate-dipped fruit, warm spices and a gentle hint of smoke, she said.
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Commenting on the launch, Ruchira Jaitly, Chief Marketing Officer, Diageo India, said, “As the world’s largest whisky market by volume, India is playing an increasingly important role in shaping the future of the category. At the same time, we are seeing consumers seek luxury experiences that feel more distinctive, immersive and culturally relevant.”
“The Johnnie Walker Blue Label Festive Blend brings these two worlds together – the exceptional craftsmanship and nearly 200-year legacy of Johnnie Walker, with inspiration drawn from India’s extraordinary flavour profiles,” she added.
India is the world's largest whisky market by volume. It is also the biggest importer of Scotch Whisky.
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According to the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA), India was the world's largest export market for Scotch whisky by volume in 2025, with exports equivalent to more than 220 million bottles.
The Indian alco-bev market is witnessing a gradual shift towards premium and luxury offerings, led by rising affluence, changing consumption patterns and consumers' growing appetite for high-quality and differentiated products.
Moreover, the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which came into effect on July 15, 2026, is expected to boost Scotch whisky sales in India by reducing import duties from 150 per cent to 75 per cent, with a phased reduction to 40 per cent over the next decade.