Infosys Bags $500 Mn Truist Deal for Hyderabad GCC It Won't Own

Infosys wins $500 million-plus deal from Truist Financial for Hyderabad GCC
The project will run under a build-operate-transfer model and employ about 4,500 people
The deal comes as Infosys sees mixed demand across clients
Indian IT major Infosys has bagged a deal worth upwards of $500 million from US-based Truist Financial Corp for setting up and running a global capability centre (GCC) in Hyderabad, according to Mint reports. The deal marks one of the largest such engagements for the company, where it will build and operate a back-office hub for the client.
The report stated that Infosys will set up the GCC for the North Carolina-based bank and expected to begin work in the coming months after winning the contract in March.
The deal comes at a time when Infosys is navigating mixed demand signals in its business. The company is facing a projected 0.75–1% revenue impact due to its exposure to Daimler. Earlier reports from Mint also indicated potential revenue losses of around $150 million linked to Daimler and Mercedes-Benz, which are among Infosys’ key clients.
Truist Financial, which reported revenue of $20.52 billion last year, is the seventh-largest bank in the United States by assets. The report also noted that a significant portion of the deal value represents new business for Infosys, despite Truist being an existing client.
Deal Structure
Mint reported that the project will be executed under a build-operate-transfer (BOT) model. Under this arrangement, Infosys will manage the centre for five years before transferring operations to Truist Financial. The facility is expected to become a large delivery hub with an estimated workforce of around 4,500 employees over time.
Based on the size of the engagement, Infosys is expected to generate at least $100 million in revenue from the arrangement, equivalent to about 0.5% incremental revenue in the current fiscal, the report added.
Infosys Q4FY26 Performance
IT giant Infosys reported a stronger-than-expected performance in the fourth quarter of FY26, with consolidated net profit rising 27.8% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to ₹8,501 crore.
Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹46,402 crore, registering a 2% sequential increase, broadly in line with market expectations. While topline growth remained modest, profitability trends showed meaningful improvement across key metrics.
India’s GCC Boom
India continues to emerge as a major hub for global capability centres, with more than 1,760 GCCs currently operating in the country, according to industry body Nasscom. This number is expected to rise to 2,200 by 2030, with the sector projected to reach a market size of $105 billion.
Large global banks such as JPMorgan, Citibank, and Bank of America already operate extensive GCCs in India, employing thousands of professionals.