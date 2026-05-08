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BoB Profit Rises 11% to ₹5,616 crore in Q4

For the entire financial year 2024-25, the bank reported a 2% increase in profit at ₹20,021 crore, as against ₹19,581 crore in the previous year

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BoB Profit Rises 11% to ₹5,616 crore in Q4
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Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Friday reported an 11% rise in profit to ₹5,616 crore during the March quarter.

The state-owned lender had earned a net profit of ₹5,048 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter, the bank's total income increased to ₹36,609 crore, from ₹35,852 crore a year ago, BoB said in a regulatory filing.

Insurgent Tatas

1 May 2026

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The bank's interest income grew to ₹32,642 crore, from ₹30,642 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year.

However, net interest income (NII) in the quarter declined to ₹12,494 crore, from ₹11,020 crore in the same period a year ago.

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) moderated to 1.89% of gross advances, as compared to 2.26% by the end of March 2025.

Similarly, net NPAs came down to 0.45% of the advances, over 0.58% at the end of 2025.

The provision coverage ratio of the bank improved marginally to 93.94% as on March 31, 2026.

The bank's capital adequacy ratio moderated to 15.82%, from 17.19% at the end of FY25.

For the entire financial year 2024-25, the bank reported a 2% increase in profit at ₹20,021 crore, as against ₹19,581 crore in the previous year.

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The bank's total income during the financial year rose to ₹1,42,750 crore, as against ₹1,38,089 crore a year ago.

The bank's board has recommended a dividend of ₹8.5 per equity share of face value of ₹2 each for 2025-26, subject to shareholders' approval.

Besides, the board approved raising of additional capital up to ₹6,000 crore by way of Additional Tier 1 (AT1) and/or Tier-II bonds, in suitable tranches by March 2027 and beyond if found expedient, it said.

This is subject to applicable statutory/regulatory approvals, it added. 

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