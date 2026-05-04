upGrad Moves to Acquire Unacademy in 90% Valuation Crash Deal

India’s edtech sector, the second-largest globally, is undergoing a structural shift from the rapid, pandemic-driven surge to a steadier, more sustainable growth model. The industry is valued at $12.75 billion in 2024, with the market is expected to expand to $61.25 billion by 2035. This growth in edtech sector is now primarily being driven by AI-led personalisation, rising focus on regional language content, and a decisive move toward hybrid learning models that combine online and offline formats.