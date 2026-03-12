Infosys Bets Big on Mohali with ₹290Cr Expansion, New Hub to House 3,000 Techies

Infosys is investing ₹290 crore to build a 350,000 sq ft Mohali campus
The new facility will house 3,000 employees focused on AI and cloud
This expansion triples the company's local workforce from 1,000 existing staff
The campus features 100% wastewater recycling and advanced radiant cooling systems
IT giant Infosys on Thursday held a formal groundbreaking ceremony at its expanded development centre in Mohali, announcing a ₹290 crore investment to build a new 350,000 sq ft software block and supporting facilities, ET reported. The new infrastructure will reportedly accommodate around 3,000 employees and strengthen the company’s capabilities in AI, cloud and digital services.
The event at the Mohali campus was reportedly attended by Bhagwant Singh Mann and Sanjeev Arora, along with senior company executives including Jayesh Sanghrajka. The expansion builds on Infosys’ existing operations in Mohali, where the company currently employs nearly 1,000 people.
Campus to Focus on AI Solutions
Company executives reportedly said the new block forms part of a broader campus plan spanning roughly 30 acres that was announced late last year. The facility will be used to design, co-create and deploy enterprise-scale, AI-first solutions for global clients.
The project is also aimed at deepening the company’s presence in North India, supporting hybrid work environments and creating new local employment opportunities as demand for cloud services, application development and digital transformation continues to grow.
State officials described the investment as an important milestone for the region’s technology ecosystem. The Punjab government said it would support the project through improvements in infrastructure and skill development, noting that the expansion could generate both direct and indirect employment for graduates and professionals from neighbouring districts.
Infosys Campus Development Plan
The announcement follows earlier plans for phased development of the campus. The initial phase had envisaged roughly 300,000 sq ft of construction and the creation of around 2,500 jobs, with further expansions planned later. The move reflects Infosys’ broader strategy of distributing delivery centres across India to combine access to regional talent pools with global client servicing.
The investment reportedly highlights sustained demand for enterprise digital services and could strengthen Mohali’s emergence as a growing IT hub. However, they also pointed to potential execution challenges such as construction timelines, availability of local talent and the pace of onboarding new teams into existing delivery models.
Infosys is now expected to begin detailed construction planning and hiring for the centre, with the goal of bringing the first phase online in the coming months and expanding Mohali’s role in its global delivery network while strengthening regional innovation capacity.