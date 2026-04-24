Infosys Plans to Hire 20,000 Freshers in FY27 Even as Quarterly Headcount Dips

The company's Chief Financial Officer, Jayesh Sanghrajka, confirmed the hiring commitment, saying Infosys had already brought in more than 20,000 freshers from the market in FY26 and intended to do the same in the year ahead. "Last year, we had announced 20,000 for FY 2026, and we have hired more than 20,000 freshers from the market. This year also, we are expecting at least 20,000 freshers to be hired," he said.