Infosys Employees to Get Salary Hikes in Phases; Company Unveils CEO Successor

Infosys will roll out salary hikes in October and January, while appointing company veteran Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO-designate to succeed Salil Parekh from April 2027.
The company trimmed the upper end of its FY27 revenue growth guidance to 3% as clients remained cautious on spending amid AI-led disruption.
Infosys plans to hire 20,000 freshers this year after onboarding over 4,000 in the first quarter, even as total headcount declined slightly and attrition edged up to 13%.
Infosys CEO Salil Parekh announced a phased salary increase across three tranches in October and January. “Most employees will get hikes in October and senior employees will get in January,” Parekh said at a post-Q1 earnings press conference.
The IT major also named insider Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO-designate to succeed Parekh in April 2027. Revenue for the quarter rose 14% to Rs 48,211 crore, missing LSEG analyst estimates of Rs 48,367 crore.
Leadership Transition and Headcount
Dash, who currently heads the energy vertical and has been with the firm for more than three decades, will lead Infosys for a five-year term starting April 2027. Current CEO Parekh's term ends in March 2027.
The organisation plans to recruit 20,000 freshers this year, having hired over 4,000 in Q1FY27. However, overall employee headcount fell to 3,28,062 on June 30 from 3,28,594 on March 31. The IT services last 12-month attrition rate rose to 13% from 12.6% in the previous quarter.
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Financial Performance and AI
Infosys cut the upper end of its revenue growth forecast to 3% from 3.5% as clients held back spending amid disruption from artificial intelligence. AI services accounted for 8.2% of revenue, up from 5.5% in the December quarter.
Large order bookings—deals over $30 million—stood at $3.6 billion during the quarter, compared with $3.2 billion in the previous quarter and $3.8 billion in the year-ago period.
In rupee terms, the IT major's consolidated revenue growth on a sequential basis was higher than the previous two quarters. However, the net profit decline was the second worst sequential performance in eight quarters.